Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.00. 2,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.