Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.00. 2,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
