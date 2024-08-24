Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.64

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as high as $13.51. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 303,709 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

