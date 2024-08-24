William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Five9 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,035,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,908,000 after buying an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 347.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 584,800 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 38.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.