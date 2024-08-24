Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 567198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

