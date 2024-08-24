Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $45.29 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.