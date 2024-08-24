Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.90.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,341,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

