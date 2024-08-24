Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 706 ($9.17) and last traded at GBX 711 ($9.24). 460,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,401,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713 ($9.26).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.58) price objective on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 715.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 807.56. The stock has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,091.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.21), for a total transaction of £786,000 ($1,021,309.77). 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

