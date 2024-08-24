Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.09)-$(0.90) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company issued revenue guidance of $185-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.96 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -1.090–0.900 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.53.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

