Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,334 ($17.33) and last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.33). Approximately 57,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 63,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,322 ($17.18).

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,961.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,417.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,480.59.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.