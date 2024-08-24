Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Financial Comparison

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodside Energy Group and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 1 2 0 1 2.25 SM Energy 0 4 7 1 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $54.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.99 billion 1.24 $1.66 billion N/A N/A SM Energy $2.44 billion 2.16 $817.88 million $6.38 7.18

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SM Energy pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A SM Energy 31.80% 20.10% 11.34%

Summary

SM Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

