Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.15.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.23. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after acquiring an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.