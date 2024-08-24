Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $289.00 Price Target at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $286.00 to $289.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average is $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

