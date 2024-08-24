Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.15.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

