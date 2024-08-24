Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.15.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $259.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.