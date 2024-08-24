Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.15.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.23. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

