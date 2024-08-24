Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $231.08, but opened at $264.99. Workday shares last traded at $259.37, with a volume of 2,132,640 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average is $248.23.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

