XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.26

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 422,912 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of £25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.
