Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 771,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,212,110 shares.The stock last traded at $134.76 and had previously closed at $134.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

