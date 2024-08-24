York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.22

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as high as $27.72. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 11,099 shares trading hands.
York Traditions Bank Stock Up 5.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.
York Traditions Bank Company Profile
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
