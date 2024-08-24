YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Sells 97,803 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £513,465.75 ($667,185.23).

YOU opened at GBX 514 ($6.68) on Friday. YouGov plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.63 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 821.71. The firm has a market cap of £598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,570.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.99) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.59) to GBX 810 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

