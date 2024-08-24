Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTG. Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE:MTG opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

