Zacks Research Comments on Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.57 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Copa

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Copa by 69,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.