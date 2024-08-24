Zacks Research Comments on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $217.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

