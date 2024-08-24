Zacks Research Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

BCE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$47.26 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$42.58 and a 12 month high of C$58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.65. The firm has a market cap of C$43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

