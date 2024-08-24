Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.