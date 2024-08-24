Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 2,036,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 3,308,276 shares.The stock last traded at $68.99 and had previously closed at $68.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,642 shares of company stock worth $7,187,144. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

