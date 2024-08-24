ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.52. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

