10,397 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

