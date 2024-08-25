1,045 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $201,117,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Saia by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,960,000 after buying an additional 61,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $27,733,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $402.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.24. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

