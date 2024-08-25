11,293 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by &Partners

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Up 0.4 %

RELX stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

