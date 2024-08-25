1,162 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $369.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.40. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

