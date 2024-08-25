1,400 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 597,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

