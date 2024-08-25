15,159 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Bought by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,854 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

