1,551 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $2,444,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $166.16 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $197.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

