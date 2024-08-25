1858 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1858 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

