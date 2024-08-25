21,946 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $4,840,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

