2,348 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

