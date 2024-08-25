2,824 Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPK. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About HighPeak Energy

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.