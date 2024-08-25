2,869 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

