4,260 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.