4,773 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YMM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.