47,834 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Navient by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.12 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navient

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.