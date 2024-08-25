5,152 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS FOCT opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $559.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.