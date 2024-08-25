5,801 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lear by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $116.78 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.