6,068 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.