6,807 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after buying an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $209.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.