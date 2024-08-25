6,854 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by &Partners

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

