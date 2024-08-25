7,968 Shares in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

SEMI stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

