8,446 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $915.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.