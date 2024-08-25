9,109 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MC opened at $67.80 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -356.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.